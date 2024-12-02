Triterras teams up with essDOCS





essDOCS enables traders of any cargo-type to digitise trade operations and finance processes entirely or partially. Under the arrangement, Triterras will integrate essDOCS’ CargoDocs electronic document capabilities onto Kratos, enabling Triterras’ customers to create, review, and approve paper or electronic bills of lading (eB/L) with their supply chain.

Earlier in 2021, Triterras also entered a partnership with Electronic Cash and Payment Solutions (ECAPS), an Open Banking platform for India’s emerging Micro and SME marketplace (MSME). It also closed its acquisition of Invoice Bazaar, a supply chain finance platform in the Middle East, and announced a partnership with Western Union Business Solutions.