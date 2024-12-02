Trippeo upgrades functionalities to include invoices

The new solution aims to minimize the time needed to organize the complete billing process by allowing users to add all the relevant costs to an invoice and further send it to the clients. After gathering all the associated costs to a single place, users can update their client’s info, input tax percentage and prepare the complete invoice for billing.

Trippeo solution is also available in the mobile format, enabling customers to access the documents from anywhere and at any time. Moreover, all the invoices can be exported as a PDF for archiving.