TripActions announces corporate travel management and payments platform

Led by Silicon Valley Bank with participation from Goldman Sachs and Comerica Bank, the financing enables TripActions to officially launch its second product. The launch follows positive feedback from finance and travel leaders using TripActions Liquid within large global public and private companies, according to the official press release.

Traveling employees win with TripActions Liquid as they no longer must carry the cost of work travel on their personal credit cards, including the flight, hotel, incidentals, rideshares, dining and everything in between.

TripActions Liquid leverages partners like AppZen, an AI solution for modern finance teams, to power real-time, AI-driven spend approvals within policy. And with the collaboration between TripActions and Visa, TripActions Liquid corporate cards are accepted everywhere Visa is accepted across more than 46 million merchant locations in more than 200 countries and territories.