Triodos Bank launches sustainable roboadvisors

The technical infrastructure is provided by the Luxembourg-based fintech Investify Tech, the portfolios are managed by Triodos Bank itself. As part of the impact investing, all funds used comply with Article 9 of the EU Transparency Regulation. Triodos offers a total of five investment strategies, ranging from ‘cautious’ to ‘risky’.

In order to receive a personal investment proposal , users must first complete an online questionnaire of around ten minutes on the Triodos Bank website. Based on the information, the roboadvisor determines their individual risk class and creates an investment proposal accordingly. Triodos Bank requires a minimum investment of EUR 10,000 or users have the option of setting up a monthly savings plan from EUR 50. The annual asset management fee is 1.20% of the investment volume.