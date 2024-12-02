Trintech, Sage to help businesses with financial close processes

As part of this partnership, Trintech has created a pre-built, Sage Intacct-certified connector for its Adra Suite, to support companies with data integration processes between the two solutions.

Currently available in the Sage Intacct Marketplace, Trintech's pre-built, Sage Intacct-certified connector automatically retrieves the data required in the reconciliation and close process. The connector uses Sage Intacct APIs to obtain open accounts, limits the request to specific accounts, and retrieves GL balance or transactions for integration with the Adra Suite.

Deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies.