Trilo, Yapily to simplify payments and improve customer experience

According to Yappily, businesses and merchants are losing out on revenue they rightfully own due to extortionate card interchange and transaction fees - Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal have all announced a rise in interchange fees in 2021. They’re at risk of losing customers if they don’t provide smooth checkout services. At a time when payments need to be simple so businesses can recover from the economic crisis, eliminating any inefficiencies that add complexity when it comes to payments is critical.

Trilo and Yapily have partnered to solve this payments problem by bringing the benefits of Open Banking to the wider retail market, enabling both online and point of sale payments through Trilo’s single payment platform. Harnessing Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure, Trilo empowers businesses to move away from cards and their fees, unlocking hidden revenue which would otherwise be eaten up in paying those fees.

Trilo is giving merchants more visibility on their customers, creating a data-rich ecosystem for merchants to connect more with their customers. Freeing cash and unlocking more insights enables them to reinvest in and enhance their product offerings, thereby increasing customer retention. Trilo further improves overall conversion rates for merchants by offering a smooth checkout experience for all involved, all powered by Open Banking fuelled by Yapily.