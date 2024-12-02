Trigger Software partners with Mambu

















As a cloud-native, API-enabled cloud banking platform, Mambu provides composable banking architecture with a single code base, publicly available APIs, and regular releases. Currently, the company has more than 260 customers across the world, serving 100 million users in 65 countries. Considering that companies plan to launch digital neobanks, the collaboration between Mambu and Trigger Software intends to support them in achieving their objectives.According to Trigger Software’s officials, the company has been working with Mambu for a long time, developing over 300 screens and 150 banking business processes, including Know Your Customer (KYC), onboarding, payments, remittances, loans, deposits, cards, cashback, and referral bonuses, among others on top of Mambu’s platform. The company expressed its enthusiasm over the launch of its end-to-end solution Neobank Engine enabled by Mambu.

Neobank Engine's capabilities

Trigger Software and Mambu’s end-to-end solution comes pre-integrated with several capabilities, including:

Onboarding, with customers being able to create an account through Mambu in less than 10 minutes;

Account opening without the need to visit a branch or submit physical paperwork, as the process can be completed through a mobile app;

Issuing of physical and virtual credit and debit cards in Mambu’s app with the ability to use them immediately and add them to Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets;

Transaction history and monitoring, allowing users to track their financial activities within a record of transactions filtered and displayed by categories or dates;

Account and card management with access to getting account statements, setting spending limits, and administrating card security. Mambu also enables the setup and change of PIN, CVV-code, block, and unblock the card;

Deposits directly into Mambu digital banking account;

Loan offering with accelerated approval process and flexible management options. Customers receive several types of loans, including instalments, cash-to-card, consumer loans, mortgages, overdrafts, and credit limits, among others.

Additional features include cashback, money transfers, stories, foreign currency exchange, profile management, customer support through chatbots, live agents, and phone, as well as security capabilities. As per the information detailed in the press release, Trigger Software’s Neobank Engine enabled by Mambu allows companies to launch their digital neobank at a fixed cost and time. Mambu’s abilities enable clients to launch in three months, relying on Neobank Engine and Trigger Software features. The solution ensures that Android and iOS apps are updated to the bank’s brand book, style guide, and tone of voice. The company developed an interface constructor that allows editing of the front-end components and other design parameters. Representatives from Mambu stated that the collaboration with Trigger Software supports customers in creating improved banking experiences with enhanced quality and effectiveness.