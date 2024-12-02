TriFinance, Sidetrade collaborate to streamline order-to-cash processes

This partnership, which brings together the expertise of TriFinance and Sidetrade’s AI Aimie solution to help companies in the Netherlands deal with order-to-cash and challenging customer payment behaviour.

Located across 6 offices in Europe, Sidetrade has 20 years of experience in the world of order-to-cash, and uses machine learning, natural language processing, automation, and a data pool of 313 million B2B financial transactions worth EUR 950 billion, to deliver measurable results for its clients.