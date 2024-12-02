Tricount partners with Aion Bank and Vodeno to launch in-app one-click bank transfer





The three companies were introduced through Mastercard’s Fintech Express programme, which gives startups and emerging brands support and assistance.

Through the programme, fintechs can leverage Aion Bank’s ECB licence, compliance, and regulatory expertise and Vodeno’s VODENO Cloud Platform (VCP), a banking platform operating entirely in the cloud.

Tricount allows its users to split bills, categorise expenses by type, and settle balances via integrated payment methods. The new in-app payment functionality removes the final layer of friction in the expense management process and makes calculating and splitting bills quick and simple. Tricount users can now send money in the app directly from their bank account anytime and fully remotely without the need to share IBANs.

Tricount’s new feature is powered by Aion Bank and Vodeno, who offer white-label embedded finance solutions to financial and non-financial businesses. Aion Bank and Vodeno will link the Tricount app to users’ bank accounts and initiate payments. Mastercard Open Banking technology serves as the backbone that allows Tricount users with a Belgian bank account to send and receive funds.