Tribe Payments implements Bankbox for Telleroo's platform

The supplier states that the integration has helped Telleroo in managing its bulk payment service and create a single workflow for payroll and supplier transactions for their SME clients. According to Tribe, Bankbox is a part of its ISAAC platform and has been developed for providing access to banking systems, payment rails and other services. Bankbox aims to assist businesses by giving their customers choice, expand their reach and reduce operational costs.

The Bankbox integration is expected to allow Telleroo’s accountancy firm customers to make payroll and supplier payments directly from the payment files generated by accounting and payroll software such as Xero or Paycircle. Payments can be scheduled in advance and Telleroo users no longer need to set aside specific days and times for payment input.