Tribe Payments and ClearBank to boost banking access for fintechs

As the press release says, the partnership will strengthen Tribe’s Bank Connect solution by allowing its fintech clients to integrate Faster Payments, CHAPS, BACS, and Direct Debit payments to improve the functionality of their offerings. The integration will allow end-users to instantly make and receive funds from their account, as well as initiate salary payments via BACs, and set-up Direct Debits.

Tribe Payments’ Bank Connect solution has been integrated with ClearBank’s API first platform. Bank Connect helps fintechs that have a card programme or digital wallets on Tribe’s platform to add banking services to their payment products.

Tribe’s clients can use the new capability from ClearBank in conjunction with Tribe’s Digital Banking solution or its core processing platform, ISAAC. Alternatively, it is also available as a stand-alone connection that can be easily integrated via APIs into existing client payment systems.