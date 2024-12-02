TRG Screen unveils Optimize platform for market data subscription management

Optimize will integrate TRG Screen’s suite of subscription management products into a single platform. The platform will be released through a phased program which will start in early 2021 with a new market data spend management solution.

Building on FITS and INFOmatch with functionality capabilities, Optimize Spend aims to provide the next generation of market data spend management. It spans demand management, supply management, and financial management with vendor management at its core, and capabilities for proactive contract compliance.