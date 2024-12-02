Treyd launches inventory financing to Irish SMEs







Through this launch, Treyd provides Ireland-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an additional method of financing inventory, with the launch following Treyd’s entry into the UK in 2022. With its offering, Treyd focuses on eliminating the difficulties businesses face when working capital gets tied up in inventory. The company pays suppliers directly on behalf of retail enterprises, enabling D2C and B2B SMEs to grow their business, control cash flow, and finance inventory purchases for up to four months to support capital for operational expansion.As per the information detailed in the press release, Treyd’s inventory financing solution intends to supply SMEs based in Ireland with a new method of stock financing, with this being an alternative to current revenue-based services. With this introduction, businesses can expand payment terms on supplier invoices by 120 days, minimising cash flow pressures related to acquiring stock. Representatives from Treyd highlighted that the funding landscape for SMEs considerably modified since 2022, with banks making the credit process more difficult, and venture capital not being easily accessible. The company’s stock financing solution aims to provide SMEs with the working capital they require, while also supporting their expansion.Furthermore, Treyd’s officials also stated that Ireland can be a high-potential market for the company, assisting it in achieving its global expansion strategy. As of its launch in the UK in 2022, the company has been developing its plan to introduce its solution in Ireland and provide a sustainable offering for local SMEs and businesses to grow. Since its inception, Treyd supported approximately 650 SMEs globally, funding invoices amounting to over EUR 175 million. Currently, the company plans to develop on its previous achievements with Irish enterprises.