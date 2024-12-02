



In a bid to offer the option to integrate Allianz Trade’s credit insurance into TreviPay’s suite of trade credit and invoicing solutions, the two companies joined their efforts into a strategic partnership. Through this move, Allianz Trade and TreviPay aim to provide improved risk management, allowing businesses to have global funding capabilities.











TreviPay and Allianz Trade’s partnership plans





Furthermore, the collaboration with Allianz Trade enables TreviPay to optimise its flexible funding features, with the ability to leverage trade credit insurance as needed or requested, customising solutions to clients’ specific risk needs. Also, TreviPay aims to allow its clients to further improve their order-to-cash (O2C) process, ensuring trade credit and invoicing are automated and financially secure. The current move equips Allianz Trade with a referral partner for trade insurance clients who also require advanced A/R automation technology for their transactions.



TreviPay's collaboration with Allianz Trade follows the company's partnership with Mastercard from January 2024, when the two companies worked together to launch a Universal Acceptance solution for any supplier accepting credit cards. The product was developed to expand access and allow faster implementation of TreviPay's payments and invoicing technology. Through this, suppliers accepting Mastercard were set to be able to extend net terms or trade credit financing and SKU-level invoicing to business buyers utilising Mastercard's commercial card payment capabilities.

By leveraging the features that trade credit insurance delivers, the collaboration between the two companies intends to enable firms to secure transactions and expand their operations. The addition is set to be beneficial to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lack extensive credit histories, however, they do not possess the potential for substantial growth. The alliance between Allianz Trade and TreviPay also assists companies as they navigate direct-to-consumer (DTC) models and manage the risk of selling outside traditional distributor networks. In addition, Allianz Trade’s capabilities in underwriting a wide range of buyers match TreviPay’s automated B2B payments technology solutions, which in turn ensures that transactions are covered and risks are managed properly and efficiently.