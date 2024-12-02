TreviPay partners with Samsung Electronics Australia

Through this partnership, Samsung’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) business will be able to extend payment terms and invoice-based purchasing to B2B buyers who are looking for an intuitive checkout experience.

TreviPay specialises in embedded, trade credit payments solutions that make doing business with merchants easier by letting the buyer interact and transact on their preferred terms. According to the official press release, offering net terms for business buyers streamlines the legacy accounts receivable and payable processes, minimises flow constraints for buyers, and can lead to increased buyer loyalty and higher average order values.

Businesses can also reduce their credit risk and get paid up front while their buyers pay over time, which influences conversion rates and supports brand loyalty.

Representatives from TreviPay cited by businesswire.com talked about the advantages of enabling merchants to extend credit to their buyers in a streamlined and convenient embedded payment experience in order to support customer loyalty and become competitive on a global scale. They also talked about their partnership with Samsung in Australia and how it can help the South Korean company to build its alternative payments offering to better meet the business preferences of its partners.

Samsung’s officials revealed that offering payment terms to their business buyers is an important step towards digital transformation. They also talked about their plans to grow their business solutions and support their B2B buyer preferences through flexible payments options.

Other TreviPay partnerships in 2023

In April 2023, TreviPay partnered with SaaS platform Mirakl to provide marketplace businesses with invoicing and payment solutions. The partnership focused on a centralised financing, invoicing, and payment solution for distributors, manufacturers, and group purchasing organisations that operate marketplace and dropship platforms powered by Mirakl around the world. The collaboration aimed to support loyalty and preference among merchants and buyers with improved payment choices.

In January 2023, TreviPay worked with Australia-based B2B cashflow specialist Cloudfloat to unlock new business opportunities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cloudfloat representatives revealed that they were looking forward to partnering with an industry peer in the B2B payment space such as TreviPay, stating that the company’s trust to look after customers who know and trust their brand represented a big endorsement for Cloudfloat.

Furthermore, they believed the TreviPay partnership presented an opportunity for their business, as it helped unlock business opportunities that had the potential to help them grow exponentially.