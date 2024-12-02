TreviPay introduces direct billing solution for corporate travellers

To bring flexibility and financial management support to business travel, TreviPay’s solution allows companies booking corporate travel with Choice Hotels to select an invoicing option, so travellers no longer have to present a physical card for payment and the company receives consolidated invoices for all travellers.

According to the latest Global Business Travel Association’s forecast, business travel spending worldwide will likely jump more than 38% in 2022 as the industry continues its rebound from pandemic travel restrictions/preferences. The opportunity to offer expense management capabilities is expected to attract time-strapped business travellers and alleviate companies from distributing and managing employee card programmes.

With companies spending more than USD 111.7 billion on business travel every year, according to the press release, TreviPay provides hotel chains with a dedicated financial relationship and expense management through consolidated billing for B2B buyers to help attract corporate travel clients and build loyalty.