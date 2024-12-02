TreviPay acquires Baton to expand SME arm

To meet the trade credit needs of small businesses, Baton’s payments network has helped the delivery of structured financial services in partnership with financial institutions. This acquisition is part of TreviPay’s global expansion plan to make B2B payments faster and more flexible for its clients.

TreviPay will now be able to expand its support for small businesses suppliers to offer trade credit to their customers without the risk, delay in payments and complexities associated with managing accounts receivable.

Baton brings industry knowledge and experience in guiding small businesses through sustainable lending and the associated risk management.