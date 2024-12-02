Tresio is a fintech startup based in Zurich, Switzerland. The company offers services to customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). Tresio’s team of finance and technology people reportedly have a mission to create a one-stop cash flow operations solution to improve the way small and medium-sized businesses interact with their finances. Tresio integrates with accounting, invoicing, and banking systems to give entrepreneurs and finance directors a complete view of all their finances in one place to enable them to make faster and better business decisions, as stated by the official press release.

Tresio utilises and analyses company data to provide users in several European markets with detailed insights, financial analytics, liquidity forecasting, and future planning. This information is reportedly continuously updated through Tresio’s automation technology, ensuring clients are always informed of the latest developments, the press release continues.

According to Tresio’s CTO and co-founder, ‘cash flow and banking go hand in hand. Nordigen’s solution gives our customers access to banking data and spending insights they need to manage and plan their cash flows in a more efficient way. Together with Nordigen, we have achieved our goal of providing banking data to our customers in real-time. The integration was completed very quickly and without problems, we are grateful for their well-documented and stable interface’.

Tresio’s partnership with Nordigen allows the former to source customers’ financial data directly from their bank accounts reportedly within seconds through secure Open Banking APIs.

About Tresio and Nordigen

Tresio is a Switzerland-based fintech startup based in Zurich, with services offered to customers across Europe. In June 2022, the company concluded its pre-seed round with Swiss angel investors.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,300 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.

Earlier in August 2022, I-Finance Services, a Netherlands-based fintech, chose Nordigen as their Open Banking service provider, facilitating a better understanding of their users' finances. This is the latest of many Nordigen partnership announcements which you can discover on our website.