Trentino Südtirol partners with Raisin for European expansion

Customers from Germany and Austria will have access to Trentino Südtirol’s savings products via Raisin’s investment platform WeltSparen. With this cooperation, the investment bank is expanding its existing ‘ContoRifugio’ savings offer beyond Italy. Weltsparen offers transparent and secure services for investing savings in the pan-European market. The bank specialises in credit and financial services for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in South Tyrol. According to a Trentino Südtirol representative this expansion of financial service offerings via digital channels is part of the company's innovation strategy.

The partnership with Raisin enables the investment bank to expand their retail banking segment through the use of WeltSparen's digital platforms, without opening physical branches. A Raisin representative stated that the company supports financial institutions in their expansion plans by providing them with efficient market access to diversify their refinancing sources within Europe. Through the cooperation with the Investment Bank Trentino South Tyrol, Raisin aims to broaden the financial provision choices for German and Austrian customers.