Treezor launches Connect for embedded finance

The solution’s objective is clear, to reduce the initial investment and technical developments required to access payment services. Treezor Connect supposedly requires less than 100 lines of code to launch your own fintech. Treezor wishes to confirm its desire to anticipate the time-to-market of its corporate clients to bring their projects to life.

With Treezor Connect, the BaaS of Societe Generale wants to accelerate and simplify the integration of financial services into business applications. With 5 years of experience acquired with fintechs, Treezor Connect relies on the expertise of its team dedicated to the design of this integrated finance solution or ‘embedded finance’.

The application developed embeds a range of functionalities that meet both business objectives and regulatory constraints: management of payment orders, reconciliation, sending notifications, generation of account statements, consistency and compliance checks, KYC analysis, etc.

Secured-by-design, the service is based on an reportedly innovative authentication system, based on the OAuth2 Framework and end-to-end, bank-level encryption based on asymmetric keys. Cryptographic data encryption is also available to further improve security.

By facilitating the Open Banking integration of external partners to enrich the range of services offered in API, Treezor Connect is in line with the one stop shop platform strategy. In addition, a complete banking back-office, with detailed management of user rights, can be made available to customer service and accounting teams, to monitor operations and carry out reports.