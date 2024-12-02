Treezor launches BaaS / API services in Germany

Treezor offers services such as KYC/KYB, SEPA Processing, X-Pay, Card Acquiring, Check Acquiring, as well as Card Issuing & Mobile Banking. The company is regulated in France under the ACPR and a member of Mastercard. The banking solutions now presented for Germany - including the core banking solution ‘Treezor BankHub’ - offer all services via an API to create personalised payment options.

The target groups for this include banks, regulated payment institutions and PSPs, fintechs and companies that want to develop embedded finance offers. With its BaaS solutions, Treezor aims to support fintechs in managing regulation on their own and banks in overcoming their technical legacy. Treezor works with local units and compliance officers to ensure that the services and partners comply with the laws and regulatory requirements of the respective regions. The expansion will initially supply Germany, Spain, Italy and the Benelux countries.