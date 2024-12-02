Treezor becomes authorised for all payment services in France

The new authorisations (i.e. 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8) mean Treezor can now offer:

cash deposits with a network;

execution of payment transactions carried out with a payment card or a similar system associated with a credit facility;

execution of transfers associated with a credit facility;

fund transfers;

payment initiation service;

account information service.

Through new use cases, the authorisation extension represents additional drivers of growth. Treezor’s clients can now integrate new features into their own offers: deferred payment, aggregation of various external accounts, initiation of transfers (standard and instant), or cash deposits.

In regard to cash use, Treezor can now offer invoice payments or cash purchases. In addition, by relying on the large network of tobacco shops in France, Treezor will also be able to simplify cash deposits and withdrawals for its clients’ customers, and thus compensate for the closure of bank branches, particularly in rural areas, according to the official press release.