Treezor becomes a privileged partner of Mastercard Fintech Express programme





According to the official press release, the goal of this partnership is to accelerate the launch of European fintechs and their international development, by facilitating their integration with players in the world of payments.

Treezor, a France-based Banking-as-a-Service platform, wants to pursue its pan-European expansion strategy. Following France, the fintech will enter new markets such as Benelux, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Treezor is a Mastercard Principal member, being connected to a wide variety of Mastercard solutions. This allows Treezor to provide access to fintechs, startups, and corporates to Mastercard technology. Besides, Treezor is being processed by MPTS, the Mastercard in-house processor.