Tred teams up with Nium to launch green debit cards





The green debit card should let users track, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint as they spend, and plants trees with profits. The card-issuance service provided by Nium will target UK residing customers and Tred will look to add reward programmes and benefits centred around the socially and ecologically conscious ethos as the programme progresses.

Through this partnership, Nium will not only provide Tred with a UK-issued consumer BIN (bank identification number) with GBP settlement, but will also be looking after the processing and e-wallet services.

In order to help reduce their impact, users will have to opt-in to receive the physical card made out of recycled plastic, with all users receiving a virtual card (for e-wallet payments) by default.