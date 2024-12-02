Treasury to sell GBP 1.1 bln in NatWest shares





In the second selldown of 2021, UK Government Investments (UKGI), which manages the shares on behalf of the Treasury, said it would sell 580 million shares, representing about 5% of the bank’s stock. Issuing a statement after market hours, UKGI said the government’s stake in NatWest would be reduced to approximately 54.8% after the completion of the disposal.

Taxpayers are not expected to recover all the money pumped into the bank, with the shares still worth less than half the price the government paid more than a decade ago.

The government has been gradually reducing its stake in the bank over recent years.