Treasury Prime secures USD 9 mln in Series A funding





The new capital was sourced from QED, SaaStr, and NYCA Partners. Treasury Prime helps banks improve their business processes, while also allowing fintech shops to plug into banks. The goal of the startup is to take processes that could require days of work and get it done in minutes.

Treasury Prime's API suite integrates directly with a bank's core banking system to provide a modern interface for digital onboarding. The company also provides fintechs with a means to ease the friction posed by interaction with legacy systems for managing FDIC-insured accounts in the provision of payments and fraud detection.

According to TechCrunch, Treasury Prime expects its revenue to roughly halve between fintech players and banks, though with more clients on the fintech side.