Treasury Prime launches new Bank-Direct initiatives





Following this announcement, the new Bank-Direct product is set to improve the manner in which banks and financial institutions directly serve fintechs by using a transparent, flexible, and compliant BaaS operating system. The company will focus on offering credit unions the possibility to directly sell, manage, and service customers and other corporate partners.







More information on the product launch

BaaS operating system that provides modern banking software to partners and corporate clients, Treasury Prime focuses on enabling its users to directly connect to a secure infrastructure of banks through the use of APIs. The company is set to prioritise its sales efforts and software development in order to enable financial institutions to directly sell and serve customers in a secure and efficient way.

Treasury Prime will also be reorienting its business in order to concentrate on direct-to-bank partnerships and collaborations, while also accelerating other strategies to drive their long-term growth and development. Collaborator banks and financial institutions will be also enabled to design a secure and efficient embedded banking business line, as well as meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market.

Bank-Direct was developed in order to make real-time collaboration between banks and fintech partners convenient and easy. With this new self-service tooling and features, financial institutions will be enabled to access actionable insights and utilise a unified dashboard that will foster joining collaborations with fintech partners, as well as customise risk controls and fraud prevention.

Treasury Prime will also focus on its sales strategy that prioritises the process of supporting banks as they close their own deals, such as the development of automated screening products in order to identify the fintechs they want as collaborators, as well as a new business development team to deliver specialised advice. At the same time, the company will optimise support for platform implementation and client onboarding procedures and provide more flexibility for banking institutions that will tailor their partnerships with fintech clients, the possibility to build their own fintech brands and deepen those strategic deals. Treasury Prime is set to improve investments in personnel and infrastructure in order to drive bank-led, embedded banking, and fintech collaborations.



