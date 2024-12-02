Treasury Prime and Academy Bank form Banking-as-a-Service partnership

The main objective of this partnership is to provide businesses with simple access to Academy Bank's deposit services, enabling them to provide FDIC-insured accounts to their clients while fully adhering to regulatory requirements. Businesses can quickly develop and expand their payment and deposit products while promoting strong client engagement and retention by integrating Treasury Prime's BaaS platform with Academy Bank's banking infrastructure.











Officials from Treasury Prime said Academy Bank's ability to service deposit customers in a highly personalised manner, combined with their commitment to innovation, forms a strong foundation for their partnership. They are proud to welcome Academy Bank to their bank network and work together to deliver revolutionising banking experiences.

Academy Bank's representatives expressed their views on the partnership, stating that it aligns perfectly with their dedication to innovation and focus on the fintech industry. Through the utilisation of Treasury Prime's technology, they can elevate their offerings and equip fintech partners with the necessary tools to expedite their growth and deliver cutting-edge financial services.

This partnership follows Treasury Prime’s success in rapidly expanding its bank network, which now exceeds 15 financial institutions nationwide.





What does Treasury Prime do?

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace.

The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation, and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population.





More information about Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service bank with USD 2.4 billion in assets and over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. The company provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management, and mortgage services.

Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a USD 3.6 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank’s sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, serves active and retired military and civilian clients across the US and around the world.