Treasury management-focused fintech HighRadius expands in Netherlands

The Amsterdam office, located in the South Amsterdam business center, enables HighRadius to further support the needs of the Benelux and continental Europe market. The office will be staffed with local experts across all customer-facing functions including sales, marketing, consulting and customer success team.

HighRadius Corporation is a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based autonomous systems to help companies automate accounts receivable and treasury processes. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections.