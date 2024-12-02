Trax acquires Qopius

The acquisition will help bring real-time store monitoring and autonomous inventory management into mainstream adoption. It will also enable retailers to embrace data and digital innovation, to cut costs and boost sales.

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers use Trax’s in-store execution and retail analytics solutions to better manage on-shelf availability and optimise merchandising.

These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition algorithms which convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights.

Qopius’ hardware-agnostic computer vision platform helps retailers monitor in real-time on-shelf inventory for out of stocks, compliance, inventory levels and price integrity at scale.

The company’s platform uses advanced retail data integration and analytics to enable store managers and staff to take the right action at the right time for streamlined store operations and higher sales.

Qopius’ customers include retailers such as Carrefour, Casino, Metro and MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group.