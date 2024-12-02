Travelex, Nium expand into Australia and Singapore

Now live in Australia and Singapore, the digital remittance offering called Travelex International Money Transfer will be offered through Nium’s global payment rails and real-time payment capabilities, helping Travelex users to remit money to 50 markets across the world. The service will be further expanded to the rest of Asia in the future.

Travelex will be using Nium’s Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution for the launch of this service. RaaS provides not just the full stack technology solution, but also incorporates the regulatory portfolio and a team of experts from Nium.

Consumers can access Travelex International Money Transfer, via their local country Travelex website, with an App to be launched shortly.