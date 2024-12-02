Travel website Travala to allow crypto payments

Per the announcement, Travala allows its customers to use the new payment application, still in beta mode, to book travel products. They include hotels, homes, flights, among others. With Binance Pay, Travala’s users will have the option to pay with five cryptos and one fiat currency supported initially: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), binance coin (BNB), binance USD (BUSD), swipe (SXP), and EUR.

The crypto-friendly travel company seeks to expand its portfolio of accepted payments. Binance Pay is an application designed for mobile devices, which features a crypto wallet and allows its users to link the Binance Card. Binance Pay users could also make transfers to each other via QR-codes generated by the mobile app.