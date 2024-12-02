Transzaps Oildex Spendworks solution achieves certified integration with SAP ERP

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Spendworks 4.0 integrates with SAP ERP 6.0 to exchange critical business data.

Oildex’s Spendworks is a SaaS-based, ePayables solution encompassing electronic delivery of invoices and AP workflow automation.

Oildex provides information management and business process automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to 7,900 companies and 130,000 registered users in the oil and gas industry. Currently available services include: digital and scanned invoice processing (Spendworks and Spendworks Complete), owner/producer relations data posting (Owner Relations Connect), check stub reporting (Checkstub Connect - CDEX), scanned check stub reporting (CDEX Complete), joint interest bill processing (JIB Connect), scanned JIB processing (JIB Complete), crude oil data exchange (Run Ticket Connect - CODE), and production and sales volume reporting.

In recent news, Oildex has signed a five-year agreement with WPX Energy, a US-based independent oil and gas company, to deploy Oildex’s Spendworks product throughout their business.