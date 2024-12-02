TransferWise, N26 extend partnership for cross-border payments in LATAM and APAC

Aproximately 7 million customers are using TransferWise. Meanwhile, N26 offers 5 million customers a way to manage their funds in real-time. TransferWise’s services can be accessed via an API integration through the N26 app, so users may conduct cross-border transactions directly from their mobile devices.

TransferWise for Banks has teamed up with banks and other service providers in 3 continents including Monzo in the United Kingdom, bunq in the Netherlands, N26 and Mambu in Germany, and Activo Bank in Portugal, among others.