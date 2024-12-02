TransferMate announces partnership with AccountsIQ platform

While AccountsIQ customers can already benefit from the preferential exchange rates and lower fees offered by TransferMate, the advent of TransferMate’s API technology means that international payments can now be generated directly from within the AccountsIQ platform.

The partnership showcases the commitment by two companies in the Irish fintech space to improve accounting and payment options for global businesses.

This approach means only one login is required to make fast and secure FX payments directly from AccountsIQ’s AP payment routines. This offers tangible time savings for accounts teams, as all postings happen automatically, and no manual reconciliation is required.

Signing up will be simplified and TransferMate can analyse our users FX payments to estimate the savings that can be achieved before they sign up. Once operational, all FX processing can be done as part of a payment run directly from AccountsIQ.