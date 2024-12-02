TransferGo partners with Thought Machine for global expansion

By taking advantage of Thought Machine’s next generation cloud native core banking platform Vault, TransferGo will focus on enhancing its customer experience through better platform capabilities. Building on a successful 2020, during which TransferGo saw cross-border payments grow by over 60%, Vault will be a critical component for sustained growth. By hosting payment services, Vault will empower TransferGo to expand its real-time payments platform, build products rapidly, and release future card and account capabilities without delay.

Importantly, Vault contains no legacy technology and so allows TransferGo to build and deliver payment services to its exact requirements. The technology will support TransferGo’s mission to continuously drive improvement to its digital payments service and the customer experience for the migrant worker community, helping them to move their money around the world quickly, safely, and as cost efficiently as possible.