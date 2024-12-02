Transcepta unveils Dynamic Discounting platform

According th the company, Transcepta Dynamic Discounting allows total control for all stakeholders. Customers select which suppliers may receive early payment offers and the size and terms of the offers. Suppliers can opt-in to receive every discount offered or choose to accept offers on an individual basis.

The Dynamic Discounting offering is generally available in early January 2017, however select customers have already joined the early access program where they can start using it in production now, and provide feedback to Transcepta before the general availability release. More than that, the company claims that a higher education institution is already utilizing the new early payments platform with great success.