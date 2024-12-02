Transcepta to automate AP for Cupertino Electric

Transcepta has developed an enhanced technology and approach to supplier onboarding. Furthermore, Transcepta manages the entire onboarding process for its customers. As part of this service, Transcepta notifies each supplier of the e-invoicing initiative and works with them to determine the submission method that serves their business requirements.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Suppliers do not pay setup or any other upfront fees. IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In recent news, Transcepta has made new trade finance solutions available to its customers.