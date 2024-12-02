Transcepta to automate accounts payable for Main Electric Supply

Founded in 2005, Transcepta, a provider of hosted e-invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Suppliers do not pay setup or any other upfront fees. IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In September 2014, Transcepta unveiled a line of trade finance (SCF and dynamic discounting) solutions available via the Transcepta Supplier Network, designed specifically for use with Oracle ERP applications.