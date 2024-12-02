Transcepta SCF, dynamic discounting solutions available for Oracle customers

A network with Oracle Validated Integration (OVI), Transcepta is the preferred choice for Oracle customers looking to automate their procure-to-pay (P2P) and e-invoicing processes. Following the launch, those customers can manage cash and stabilise their supply chain with Transceptas supply chain finance (SCF) and dynamic discounting solutions. The Transcepta solutions have been designed so that treasury/finance, accounts payable (AP), and procurement professionals can leverage their existing Oracle tools and interfaces.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta, a provider of hosted e-invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Suppliers do not pay setup or any other upfront fees. IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In recent news, engineering and construction company Cupertino Electric has teamed up with Transcepta.