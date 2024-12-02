Transcepta launches trade finance, supply chain financing solutions

The new financial feature follows a strategic partnership between Transcepta and Integrate Financial (InFin), a provider of trade and supply chain finance. InFins SCF solutions currently available via the Transcepta Supplier Network, providing participants with enhanced cash flow.

With an analytics-based approach to financing decisions, InFin and Transcepta are set to provide the data integration, predictive analytics and service necessary to execute on-demand finance offers to suppliers around the globe.

Integrate Financial is a US-based finance and technology (FinTech) company. With procure-to-pay (P2P) and payables networks, they provide financing for suppliers of corporate buyers. On a daily basis, these networks work with small and midsized businesses (SMBs), who in turn sell to large buyers.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Suppliers do not pay setup or any other upfront fees. IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In recent news, Transcepta has been selected by Covanta to automate its accounts payable (AP) process.