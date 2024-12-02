Transcepta launches supplier portal update

The vendor portal features enhanced PO FLIP functionalities which allow purchase orders to be produced into e-invoices. This will enable suppliers to create e-invoices, and benefit buyers by setting additional validation elements to the invoice process. Transcepta further validates e-invoices by running the buyers unique business and routing rules in each transaction. This means that only validated invoices reach the buyers ERP or accounting system.

Another updated feature is the vendor resource portal, which enables for information to be shared with vendors. Buyer-specific alerts, along with introduction and how-to videos, is set to give vendors access to the resources they need to send e-invoices and receive purchase orders.

Transcepta is an e-invoicing or supplier network with Oracle Validated Integration. Companies can use Transcepta to connect their suppliers to Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), PeopleSoft, WebCenter, or other ERP and accounting applications.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta, a provider of hosted e-invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Transcepta also provides solutions that enhance supplier relationships and benefit procurement and finance departments through supply chain finance (SCF) and dynamic discounting (trade finance). IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In recent news, Main Electric Supply has selected Transcepta to automate its accounts payable (AP) process.