Transcepta achieves Oracle validated integration

Additionally, Transcepta is compatible with Oracle Database 11g, Oracle WebLogic Server 11g, Oracle WebCenter Content and Oracle WebCenter Imaging, enabling a number of channels to receive invoice and other information from suppliers, and transmit corresponding trading documents like purchase orders to suppliers.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. Transcepta is a cloud service for supplier connectivity, interfacing invoices and many other trading documents to Oracle E-Business Suite via the Oracle Supplier Network. Invoices that flow from Transcepta come complete with a PDF or TIFF image in addition to the XML file. This enables applications like Oracle WebCenter Imaging to archive invoices and route non-purchase order invoices for approval.

Founded in 2005, Transcepta, a provider of hosted e-invoicing, AP automation and procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, enables suppliers to submit invoices with their existing billing system and process. Transcepta also provides solutions that enhance supplier relationships and benefit procurement and finance departments through supply chain finance (SCF) and dynamic discounting (trade finance). IT support is not required for supplier implementation and invoice submission is automated.

In December 2014, Transcepta released an updated vendor portal.