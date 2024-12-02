Transactions Systems selects Auriga to offer banks software solutions

This association will help banks using Auriga’s WinWebServer (WWS) software solution to develop banking and payment services. It will be offered to TRSYS’s customers in Greece, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovakia, Cyprus, Russia, Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Albania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Sri Lanka.

The Auriga WWS is a modular solution that provides banking services through all channels including mobile, tablets, PCs, kiosks, and ATM machines.

TRSYS is a provider of payments which brings to the market a combination of multi-vendor, multi-platform POS software solutions, POS hardware, branch automation, and digital transformation solutions for financial and retail organisations, plus support services.