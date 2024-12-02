



Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on strengthening Tradu’s security infrastructure, ensuring PSD2 compliance, and optimising the overall user experience across its growing European customer base.

In addition, the collaboration will enable Tradu to address important challenges in the financial sector, as it will include regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and user authentication, all in light of PSD2 regulatory requirements. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulations and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Tradu x Salt Edge partnership

Tradu represents a multi-asset trading platform that was developed for active traders and investors, aiming to deliver secure access to tradable assets across multiple markets. According to the official press release, Salt Edge’s Open Banking compliance solution will enable Tradu to ensure full PSD2 alignment with minimal internal development effort, prevent fraud while maintaining a frictionless customer experience, as well as access optional tools like the MCI exemption and a custom TPP portal, or streamline user authentication leveraging secure, SCA-ready flows.

Tradu is currently in the final stages of adopting Salt Edge’s Open Banking Gateway for Payment Initiation Services (PIS), which will enable its users to top up accounts directly from their bank accounts in both the UK and the EU. In addition, this process will allow them to benefit from a fast, secure, and low-friction funding experience.

As Tradu prepares to expand its wallet solutions across the region of Europe, the partnership with Salt Edge is expected to support connections to multiple financial institutions across more than 20 countries, aiming to simplify both integration and compliance efforts. By leveraging Salt Edge’s SCA and compliance tools, Tradu will also have the possibility to focus on delivering a trustworthy and efficient trading experience to its customers.