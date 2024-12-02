TradeUP implements biweekly updates





Available on both web and mobile, the platform’s latest upgrades include visual optimisation of candlestick charts and added explanations for key terms on the order page, reflecting its user-oriented approach.

Besides, to offer more coverage of the markets while trading, TradeUP incorporated features such as live streaming data and charts from 4 a.m. during the premarket session.

According to Benzinga, TradeUP’s system can handle millions of data at peak times, while supporting order execution. It also boasts networks and system optimisation tools that reduce end­to­end latency across operations, from customer trade orders to the exchanges.