Tradeteq secures USD 9.4 mln in series A funding

The investment came from a consortium of US technology investors. This brings the total raised since the company launched to more than USD 16 million. Tradeteq plans to use the funding to speed up its product development and expand its geographical reach.

The firm provides banks, credit insurers and asset managers with the technology and services to offer asset distribution and reduce friction costs through automation. This includes the ability to package trade finance products into standardised investments that can be bought and sold through private distribution networks and settled like common fixed income products.

Its platform is being used by a diverse range of bank and non-bank financial institutions, such as members of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA)-led Trade Finance Distribution Initiative.