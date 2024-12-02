Tradeshift rolls out Frontiers Innovation Lab to boost SCF innovation

Frontiers is an innovation lab and incubator directed at exploring and transforming business networks, supply chains, and global trade through the application of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, distributed ledgers and the Internet of things. Frontiers will also engage in business development enhancing partnerships to drive commercial goals.

Many tech companies have R&D labs and centers with closed doors. Tradeshift has structured its lab to encourage knowledge sharing that is global and distributed in nature and open to partners.

Blockchain is among the first focus areas for the Frontiers lab initiative. In October 2017, Tradeshift joined the Hyperledger project as a governing member. The collaboration will bridge blockchains to the Tradeshift platform. In commerce, every interaction between trading parties is subject to questions about trust and transparency. Blockchains, in essence, enable new incentive models to collaborate across the supply chain.