Tradeshift raises USD 75 million

The funding is set to leverage Tradeshifts expansion into Japan, starting with an office in Tokyo. Under the terms of the deal, Scentan will help out on the strategic side and Tradeshift will offer Scentan exclusive rights to product development, sales marketing, and servicing the Tradeshift platform in Japan.

In December 2013, Tradeshift partnered with Oracle to provide a cloud-based supplier network solution and an integrated supply chain connectivity solution.

