Tradeshift raises USD 200 mln





Tradeshift raised the funding, which includes debt, from Koch Industries, as well as IDC Ventures, LUN Partners, Private Shares, and Fuel Capital.

The funding will help to optimise Tradeshift growth and balance sheet to continue scaling, and also accelerate product development.

The company has cumulatively processed over USD 1 trillion in transactions. Annual charge volumes on Tradeshift Go, the company’s spend management solution for B2B virtual credit cards, are expected to surpass USD 2.5 billion in 2021, representing a growth of 600% year on year.